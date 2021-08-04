Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $93.66. 10,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

