NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NovoCure stock opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,969. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

