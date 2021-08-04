Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.04

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 5682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.