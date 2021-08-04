NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $9.61

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.21. NOW shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 3,919 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

