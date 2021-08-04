Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 444,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

