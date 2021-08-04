Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,543. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

