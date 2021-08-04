Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.71 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 444,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,543. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

