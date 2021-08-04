NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NuCana also reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NuCana by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuCana by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

