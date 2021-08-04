Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,243. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

