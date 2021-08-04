NuCypher (NU) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $142.36 million and $15.87 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,243,937,842 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

