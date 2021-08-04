NuCypher Reaches Market Cap of $142.36 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $142.36 million and $15.87 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00818385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,243,937,842 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

