NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

