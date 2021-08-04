Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NVG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

