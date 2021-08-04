Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NVG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.91.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
