Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $$17.11 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $17.48.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
