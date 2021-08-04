Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,850. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

