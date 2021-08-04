Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NAZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 16,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $16.31.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
