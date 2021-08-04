Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,547 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Golar LNG worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

