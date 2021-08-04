Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,583 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of EverQuote worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EverQuote news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,950 shares of company stock worth $1,392,342 over the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

