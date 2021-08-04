Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of CorVel worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CorVel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $154.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $156.21.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,970. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

