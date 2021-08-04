Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 241,962 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Costamare worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Costamare by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 652,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 120,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Costamare by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 548,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 107,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

