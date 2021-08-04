Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 45,274 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 307.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,337.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

