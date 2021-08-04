Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 51,797 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BY. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

