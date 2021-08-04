Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 61,999 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Accolade worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -25.92.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

