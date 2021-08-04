Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 61,999 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Accolade worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,218,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

