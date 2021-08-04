Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 72,696 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

