Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Griffon worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

