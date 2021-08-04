Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innoviva worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 60.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

