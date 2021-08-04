Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of AssetMark Financial worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

