Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Corsair Gaming worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $16,301,431.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,806,874.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

