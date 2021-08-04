Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of National HealthCare worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHC opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

