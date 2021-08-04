Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Origin Bancorp worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

