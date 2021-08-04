Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $536.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

