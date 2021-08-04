Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 129,440 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

