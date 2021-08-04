Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

