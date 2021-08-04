Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 302.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of OncoCyte worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OncoCyte by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OncoCyte by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OncoCyte by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

