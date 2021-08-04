Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,340 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ADT worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 158.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ADT by 61.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,493,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

