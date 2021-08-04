Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Heartland Express worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

HTLD stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

