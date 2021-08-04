Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Heartland Express worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

HTLD stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

