Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,828,000.

PTCT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

