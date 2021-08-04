Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Griffon worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

