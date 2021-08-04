Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Universal Insurance worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $435.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.