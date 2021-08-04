Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JOYY worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

