Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 241,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Costamare worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Costamare by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Costamare by 1,038.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 174,650 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

