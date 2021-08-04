Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 686,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Chimerix worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $574.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

