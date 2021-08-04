Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Relay Therapeutics worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,247,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 40.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 276,986 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,260,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

