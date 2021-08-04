Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $328,697 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $611.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

