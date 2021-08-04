Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,060 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Corsair Gaming worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

