Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,334 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ORBCOMM worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $767,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $331,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $141,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $892.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.