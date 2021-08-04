Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $166,636.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

