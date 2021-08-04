Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

